Congress demands action in gangrape case

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government following the death of the father of a 13-year-old gang-rape victim and demanded that it should break the silence on the matter and take strict action against the culprits in the case.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has time to go to Malda in West Bengal to ask for votes where he talks about women being safe in Uttar Pradesh but he remains silent on the accident in Kanpur. He should resign, taking moral responsibility seeing the growing crime against women in his state."

Shrinate told a press conference that crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh are not stopping and now the witnesses are also being murdered.

"Neither does the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Modi speak on this. The silence is fatal for women's safety," she said.

Congress also demanded a judicial inquiry into the Kanpur case and said the victim should be compensated. It also said that the accused should be arrested at the earliest and punished severely.

