Congress demands judicial probe into Mohan Delkar's death

New Delhi: Days after Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar committed suicide in Mumbai, accusing the local administration of harassment, the Congress party demanded immediate removal of administrator Praful Patel while questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for not taking an action against him earlier, despite repeated requests made by Delkar to them.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said during a press conference, on Friday, "In the past, Mohan Bhai wrote frequent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah along with raising this issue in Parliament where he accused Praful Patel of harassing him. He even shared one of his videos on Facebook where he explained how attempts were being made to demolish their medical college and tribal buildings."

He asserted, "It is noteworthy that Mohan Bhai contested 2019 elections as an independent candidate and won. Subsequently, this process of torture began. What kind of political culture is spread in this country? Using Central investigative agencies against their political rivals to harass them is the new way of doing politics by Modi ji and Amit Shah ji."

Congress mentioned that in 2010, Praful Patel was appointed as Minister of State of Home for Gujarat by Narendra Modi after Amit Shah had to resign. He lost Vidhan Sabha elections and was appointed as administrator of Daman Diu and Dadara Nagar Haveli in 2016.

Raising doubts over the matter, Khera said, "There must have been some compulsions that Mr Modi appointed a political person for the post of administrator, in place of an IAS officer. What secrets did he have that a seven-time MP was begging you for justice but you didn't take any action against Praful Patel?"

On Monday, the body of Delkar was found dead hanging from a ceiling fan in his hotel room in South Mumbai. According to the police, a suicide note in Gujarati was also found at the spot. His son also alleged that constant harassment from the local administration led him to take his own life.

Congress demanded, "Praful Patel must be immediately relieved from the post of administrator of Dadar and Nagar Haveli and cases of abetment to suicide and murder must be registered against him. There should be an immediate judicial enquiry into this whole case so that Mohan Bhai Delkar can get justice."

