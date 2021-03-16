Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over bank strike

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the proposed privatisation of banks and its adverse impact on bank employees and common people.

Extending support to the ongoing bank employees' strike, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning tweeted, "The government of India is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India's financial security. I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Jha had given a notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees.

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and "retrograde banking reforms".

Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers are participating in the strike.

