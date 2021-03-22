Congress leader Rashid Alvi calls for Anil Deshmukh's resignation

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi has called for a 'fair' and 'unbiased' investigation into the allegations levelled against Anil Deshmukh, home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi — a coalition government formed by the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena and Congress — in Maharashtra.

Earlier today, NCP chief Sharad termed the allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh "vague" and added that they were meant to divert attention from 'Ambani bomb scare' case.

Alvi, however, has taken a strong stance over the matter and sought Deshmukh's resignation so that a "fair" and "unbiased" trial would be held.

"I have a lot of respect for Sharad Pawar ji. I haven't put any allegation over Anil Deshmukh but I believe whatever has been said for him is very serious. It should be investigated and till then, all those police officers and Anil Deshmukh should not remain at their post so that an unbiased investigation would be conducted to unveil the truth," said Alvi while speaking to ETV Bharat.

On Monday, NCP Supremo claimed, during a press conference, that Deshmukh was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus during the period of February 6 to 16, which Singh had mentioned in his allegations.

"It is a very simple matter. If he was admitted to the hospital during that period of time, then it must be recorded in the hospital, whether he had called for any police officer or not. If he is innocent, then it would be cleared by the hospital records but if he had called the police officers while being admitted to the hospital, then it would raise serious doubt over him," Alvi said.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had claimed that Deshmukh was scheming to extort money from bars and restaurants in the city. He also claimed that suspended Crime Branch Officer Sachin Vaze told him that the Home Minister had asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

"Congress will release its official statement. But it is my personal view that politicians should always remain separated from doubts and allegations. Respect for leaders is getting reduced day by day. We need to take care of that. Democracy can only be maintained when people trust their leaders," he said.

"It is a matter of NCP and the final decision will be taken by CM. I just want to say that until this investigation gets completed, these people should not remain at their posts," he further added.

Responding to BJP's demands for the resignation of Deshmukh, Rashid Alvi said, "BJP wants to politicize each and every matter. Have the corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh been proved? When these allegations will be proven, only then can any sort of action can be taken against him. BJP is just trying to lead astray this country."

He further explained, "I'm asking for his resignation not because I believe these allegations are right. I'm saying it so that the people of this country do not have any doubt that the Home Minister took advantage of his powers. This is the only reason why I'm suggesting that Police officers, whose names are being taken up in this matter, should also leave their posts so that a fair investigation could be conducted."

Maharashtra Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan will also be going to have a meeting with CM Uddhav Thackrey. Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil had said earlier that even resignation is one of the alternatives to resolve this matter, but the final decision will be taken by the chief minister.