Congress leaders use empty LPG cylinders as chairs in press conference

New Delhi: Marking protest against rising fuel prices, the Congress party used gas cylinders as chairs and tables at a press conference.

While addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "We are sitting on empty gas cylinders because I don't think any of us have the wherewithal to get these cylinders refilled. These are best kept as showpieces."

A Congress presser using LPG cylinders as stools

LPG cylinders saw a steady increase in price as today the rates have been increased by Rs 25 each. It was the third upward revision thus far in February.

"We expected this government to bring down the prices. Instead, prices get further escalated by Rs 25 per cooking LPG cylinder. This Government needs to answer, why are you anti-people?" Shrinate said.

READ: Congress party demands Amit Shah's resignation

"The Government did not just increase prices but also lied. Prime Minister had put the blame on the previous Government. But actually, the imports on crude oil prices had gone up from 83 per cent to 88 per cent during his tenure. Due to the economic slowdown, we are consuming less. PM ensured that ONGC explores less. It has funds of Rs 12,000 crores earlier which is now left with only Rs 6,000 Crores," she added.

"From December till now, the prices have gone up by Rs 200. Because they are raising rates so frequently, while the market and the control prices are the same, there is no subsidy. Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, stop lying about subsidy," the Congress spokesperson further added.

In a series of questions to the Central Government, she said, "Why are you not rolling back excise duty? Why are you consistently lying on subsidy? Why are you lying about the import of oil? Why are you so anti-poor, anti-people?"

READ: OTT rules aimed at freedom of speech: Congress