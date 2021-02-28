Congress MLA's nephew shot dead in Bihar

Rohtas: Bihar Congress lawmaker Santosh Mishra's nephew was reportedly shot dead by gunmen who appeared on motorcycles outside his home.

Sanjeev Mishra was shot dead when came out of his residence in Parsathua village in Rohtas district. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His body was sent for post-mortem to Sadar hospital in Sasaram.

The reason behind the murder is not yet known. Police officers have been deployed in Parsathua village as a precaution.

