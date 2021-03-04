Congress MP criticises 'lawlessness' in Bihar

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Akhilesh Prasad Singh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the increasing crime and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Singh also demanded Kumar's resignation and compared 'encounters' of criminals similar to those taking place in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh said, "People of Bihar does not want to see Nitish as chief minister because he has been backed by the BJP. On the one hand, Nitish has implemented liquor prohibition in Bihar and on the other hand, a large nexus of liquor mafias have come up in Bihar and policemen are also being killed."

He also criticised law and order in the state and asked police to arrest the criminals behind it.

Talking about the three recent incidents of murders in the state, Singh said, "with matters getting out of hand, the CM should review the law-and-order situation with top police officers."



