Congress names 21 candidates for Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday announced a list of 21 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and a candidate for the Lok Sabha by-polls.

Read: 'Mamata should clarify whether Yashwant Sinha is outsider or not'

The Congress has named T. Ravichandran from Melur, S. Mangudi from Karaikudi, S. Palani Nadar from Tenkasi Assembly seats.

Read: Kerala Cong (J) faction releases candidate list for assembly polls

The Congress has named V. Vijaykumar aka Vijay Vasanth as the party candidate for contesting by-polls for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

Read: Cong most corrupt party;vote for BJP to continue to avail centre and state schemes: Smriti Irani

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls elections on April 6 in which fronts led by arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK are the main contenders.

IANS