Congress opposes curtailment of Budget session

New Delhi: As the second part of Budget session 2021 is likely to be curtailed in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states, the Congress party accused the central government of finding ways to skip debates and discussions in the house over various matters.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Only government knows exact thing but I believe that the session should go on. Rajya Sabha will be there. So, we'll discuss without those Rajya Sabha members who are not interested to run this house. We are ready to discuss it."

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to ETV Bharat

According to the sources, nearly 145 Parliamentarians have written to Speaker Om Birla seeking an early curtailment of the second part of the Budget session. However, there has been no official announcement being made so far.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Naseer Hussain slammed the central government over the matter, saying, "This government doesn't believe in debates and discussions. During the COVID times, they curtailed the session. They just want to pass each and every bill just like they passed the agricultural bills, without any participation of the different representatives of the people of this country. This is how they want to run the house through ordinances and not through debates and discussions."

Congress MP Naseer Hussain speaking to ETV Bharat

He further alleged, "Every time opposition moves the adjournment motion or asks for the discussion, like today regarding the fuel price hike, the Government doesn't allow us to speak. If we can discuss these matters under the Parliamentary Democracy, where can we go and speak?"

Earlier today, Congress MP Manish Tewari had also raised objection over the reports of curtailment of Budget Session.

He tweeted, "Plans to curtail 2nd leg of Budget Session due to State Assembly elections would be death knell of Parliamentary Democracy. Parliament did not adjourn during 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars. Are assembly elections more important than that?"

Interestingly, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was also among those leaders who had written to Om Birla to adjourn the session.

He had stated, "Due to the intensive ongoing election preparations in the state, the Members of Parliament from All India Trinamool Congress would find it difficult to attend the second part of Budget session beginning from March 8."