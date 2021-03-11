Congress' policy is to get "chair", has no ideology, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Rohtak (Haryana): Reacting to a question on Congress' alliance with several parties in Assam for upcoming assembly election in the state, Vijayvargiya said, "Congress' policy is only "chair", not any ideology; in West Bengal, the Congress party is supporting the Communist Party of India (Marxist) but in Kerala, they are against them.... it is just to stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the only which is keeping opposition alive."

He made this statement while speaking to the media in Haryana's Rohtak. Notably, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the eighth party to join the Grand Alliance, which already includes: Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), CPI, CPM, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had earlier in Indore accused the Trinamool Congress of politicising the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "They (TMC leaders) are politicizing the issue. However, we believe such incidents should not be politicized. I hope Election Commission will send enough central forces to West Bengal to control the political violence," Vijayvargiya told.

ANI

READ: Rahul Gandhi is non-serious politician, says Kailash Vijayvargiya