New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over G23 leaders' visit to Jammu, the Congress party on Saturday tried to smoothen things out while reminding them to focus on the party's performance in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The statement comes after the group of dissenters hit out at the party leadership during a public rally, alleging that they have been ignored and not consulted while making the party's decisions.

Speaking over the matter, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The best contribution to the Congress course is to get active not in any manner amongst ourselves but in the various missions going on in the states where the Congress will be fighting elections."

In an attempt to normalize things within the party, he added, "Each of those persons who are in Jammu are seniors and highly respected and well-regarded members of our party. We are proud to have them in our party and I believe that they are equally proud members of Congress. They are the part of this Congress family."

"Whatever I say is with the greatest respect to these leaders and with respect to the traditional legacy which has cross-fertilized between the Congress and them over these last 3-4 decades," he asserted.

Singhvi also listed out Ghulam Nabi Azad's contributions and his political journey within the Congress party, saying, "Azad Sahab has never complained, other people had used the word 'istemal'. Those who had used this word could be under a certain lack of knowledge or ignorance about the contemporary history of Congress. We are proud that he has aloft the Congress flag for 7 terms. He has remained a successful Chief Minister. Since Indira Gandhi's term, he has been a respected Central Minister for over 3 decades. Through these decades, he has been the General Secretary in-charge of the entire Congress party."

Earlier today, while addressing an event, titled ‘Shanti Sammelan, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that he was saddened by the decision to allow party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad to retire from Parliament and that the Congress could have used his experience better.

He further added, "The truth is that we see Congress party getting weak. That is why we have gathered here. We had gathered together earlier too and we have to strengthen the party together."

Congress supporter Tehseen Poonewala also commented over the matter, while sharing his video, in which he said, "My questions to respected senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad Sahab, Anand Sharma ji is that they have always remained in power, what have they done for democratic organizational elections & strengthening the organization? When there is going to be elections in 4 states and a Union Territory, then was it necessary to make such statements in public? Why are these leaders not campaigning in for the upcoming state elections?"

