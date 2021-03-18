Congress slams 'ripped jeans' remark

New Delhi: A day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat criticized women who wear ripped jeans, hundreds of women posted their pictures in the dress, which the chief minister said set a bad example.

The Congress party became the latest to join criticism against Rawat's comments.

Congress Leader PL Punia interview

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress leader PL Punia said, "It is very unfortunate that someone's sacraments have been decided on the basis of their attire. This hasn't been said by any other BJP worker, but by the newly appointed Uttrakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. The way in which he had portrayed the complete picture of that lady, her gumboots, her jeans, as if it all depict her culture which is not good."

READ: Social media furore over Tirath's 'ripped jeans' remark

He added, "This is not the first time when a BJP leader has said something like this. This is the normal behaviour of BJP leaders. Unfortunately, no strict action has been taken by the top leadership against such people. But this time, the statement has been given by a Chief Minister, therefore, it should be taken into cognizance and a warning should be given so that he could at least apologize."

In a video statement Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, said, "Every day, the anti-women face of BJP comes into fore. Uttrakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has crossed all the limits. It is not the fault of girls, it is in the mindset of BJP members."

He further added, "Yogi Adityanath believes that a man is needed to protect a woman. Mr Khattar says that if you need freedom, then roam around without wearing clothes. Tirath Singh Rawat ji, your work is to run a government, not peek at the clothes of women."

READ: Uttarakhand CM's remark on women sparks controversy

The Congress leader demanded, "If Tirath Singh Rawat ji has left with a bit of shame then he should immediately resign or apologize. It is unfortunate that a country whose Prime Minister addresses an election rally by using words like "50 crore girlfriends", it's ministers would also use similar kind of language. People living in 21st century with a mindset of 16th century cannot be tolerated."

After the CM's comments, a hashtag '#RippedJeansTwitter' started trending as the social media website got flooded with images of women wearing ripped jeans.



READ: Uttarakhand govt to withdraw cases related to COVID-19 violations