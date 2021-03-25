Court summons makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai has summoned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhatt and writer Hussain Zaidi - the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi - in a defamation case.

A petition by Babu Rawji Shah who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi has stated the film tarnishes her image.



According to reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and Hussain Zaidi have been asked to appear at the court before May 21. Shah had filed a petition in a Mumbai civil court, seeking a restraining order against the film and its trailers but it was rejected.

Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role will open in theatres in India on July 30.

The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The drama was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

