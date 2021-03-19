COVID-19: Maximum vaccination in minimum time

Hyderabad: The way in which Covid cases are surging again, is a matter of serious concern. Following a lockdown in Nagpur, night curfew was clamped in Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Vadodara. This tells us about the virulence of the second phase disease spread.

More than 28,000 new cases were reported all over the country on Thursday. This, in the words of Prime Minister Modi, cautions us of a greater danger.

The other day, the Union Health Ministry announced that it has set a record by administering 30 lakh doses of Covid vaccine in 24 hours. On the same day, the details of a Parliamentary Standing Committee too became public.

Two months have passed since the process of vaccination, which is nothing short of a Maha Yagya, began in the country. Around three and a half crore people have been vaccinated till date.

It was aimed to administer 50 crore doses in the first phase, but only 7 per cent of the target has been materialised till now.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has stated that at the present pace it would take seven years to vaccinate the entire population. Scientists are warning that delay in vaccination would lead to the emergence of new strains of the virus.

Already the daily surge of new cases in Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are causing concern. Alert has been signalled in many districts of different States.

On the other hand, there are reports that the vaccines are getting wasted at different places due to time-lapse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued directions for the establishment of more testing and vaccination centres. Taking a cue from him, all the States should move faster to complete the vaccination process.

The government’s strategy to begin vaccination from the frontline warriors and then proceed to vaccinate different age groups is slothful. There is a need to sharpen the government action plan to speed up the process. In place of the present restrictions to administering the vaccine to a specific age group with medical conditions, the rules should be eased to give vaccine on demand. The rules should be reformed accordingly.

The serological surveys conducted in cities like Delhi and Pune have revealed that 50 per cent of the population has developed antibodies to the disease.

Persons having such natural disease resistance can be vaccinated in the last phase. However, hospitals and private agencies in vaccinating all the others should be allowed with active participation.

Covid is a pandemic that spreads through the nose. Experts are asserting that administering vaccine through the nose will be highly useful. It is undeniable that administering just one drop of single-dose vaccine through the nose will be convenient to both children and the aged alike. The first phase of clinical trials of this kind of vaccine has already begun. Committed efforts on the part of the government will help speed up the trials and also instil life into the process of vaccination. This will provide a strong protective umbrella to civil society.

Public awareness towards the need to wear masks and maintain social distance should be strengthened.

