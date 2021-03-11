WHO calls for vigil against 'changing' pandemic

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has been striking terror across the globe since more than a year. The deadly virus that appeared to be subsiding has again raised its head after mutating further. With its frequent and noxious mutations, the virus is throwing a challenge to the entire humanity.

According to experts, the virus with newer mutations has been discovered in South Africa, Britain, Brazil, Japan and the US.

The Kent virus discovered in UK is said to be 70 per cent more dangerous than the virus causing Covid-19. There are alarming concerns over the estimated emergence of a super virus following rapid mutations. Precautions are being prescribed to ensure that the virus does not gain strength further. The director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has called for a deeper study on Coronavirus mutations. These developments emphasize the need for stronger action.

On the other hand, the rising cases of Covid-19 are ringing bells of alarm. Around 86 per cent of the newly registered cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The director of the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Rakesh Mishra states that the newly mutated virus is not responsible for the rise of Covid-19 cases in the States. He has however warned that negligent attitude towards following the Covid-19 protocol, like maintaining social distance and wearing a mask, could lead to a worsening of the situation in other States also.

Prevention of viral spread and steps to contain mutated forms of the virus are the two challenges faced by the rulers that be.

The World Health Organization has refuted as unrealistic the contention that Covid-19 will be reigned-in by the end of this year without fail. It has called for constant vigil over the briskly changing ways of the pandemic. The WHO directive is highly pertinent to countries like India, where cases are rising again.

Scientists are raising alarm that delay in vaccination could lead to worsening of the situation in the form of the mutated virus. They warn that viral strains that cannot be detected through tests may also crop up. As the demand for the vaccine grew at corporate hospitals, the Telangana government has given a green signal to the distribution of vaccine at district and regional hospitals, as well as community health centers.

The Union government has lifted the time restrictions for administering the vaccine to persons above 60 years age. Now persons from this age group can take the vaccine at any time during the day. The governmental initiative in this regard should not confine to that. According to analysts, it will take years for the vaccine to reach villagers if the pace continues at the present rate. In the backdrop of these estimations, government strategy and action towards the faster distribution of vaccine are the need of the hour.

In view of the huge gap between the production and consumption levels, guidelines should be liberalized to be able to provide vaccine on demand to every seeker. Vaccination is the only means by which civil society will come under the umbrella of safety.

The nation can save itself from a great crisis situation only when it continues its research on the percentage of anti-bodies and disease resistance among the vaccinated populace.

