Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan has announced the list of CPI(M) candidates for Assembly Election 2021. Out of the total 85 seats, 33 sitting MLAs were not given tickets while five Ministers would also not contest in the election.

The LDF has backed 9 independents, Kerala Congress (M) is given 13 seats, LJD 3. No candidate is listed for Manjeshwaram and Devikulam. The list includes 74 CPM candidates and 9 independents. 11 women candidates are also included in the list.

The list of candidates is as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram

C K Hareendran – Parassala

V Joy – Varkala

K Ansalan – Neyyattinkara

I B Satheesh – Kattakada

V K Prashant – Vattiyoorkavu

D K Murali – Vamanapuram

O S Ambika - Attingal

G Stephen - Aruvikkara

V Shivankutty - Nemom

Kollam

M Mukesh – Kollam

M Noushad – Iravipuram

Dr Sujith Vijayan – Chavara

J Mercykutty Amma – Kundara

K N Balakrishnan – Kottarakkara

Pathanamthitta

Veena George - Aranmula

K U Janeesh - Konni

Alappuzha

Saji Cheriyan – Chengannur

U Prathibha - Kayamkulam

H Salam - Ambalappuzha

Daleema Jojo - Aroor

M S Arun Kumar - Mavelikkara

P P Chitharanjan - Alappuzha

Kottayam

V N Vasavan - Ettumanoor

Jaik C Thomas - Puthuppally

K Anilkumar - Kottayam

Ernakulam

K J Maxi – Kochi

K N Unnikrishnan – Vypin

Dr J Jacob - Thrikkakara

M Swaraj – Thrippunithura

P Rajeev - Kalamassery

Antony John - Kothamangalam

P V Sreenijan - Kunnathunadu

Shelna Nishad – Aluva

Shaji George – Ernakulam

Idukki

M M Mani – Udumbanchola

Thrissur

Dr. R Bindu - Irinjalakkuda

Xavier Chittilappally - Vadakkanchery

Murali Perunelli - Manalur

K Radhakrishnan - Chelakkara

Akbar - Guruvayur

K K Ramachandran - Puthukkad

A C Moideen - Kunnamkulam

Palakkad

M B Rajesh - Thrithala

P P Sumod - Tharoor

Shanthakumari - Kongad

P Mammykutty - Shornur

Prem Kumar - Ottappalam

A Prabhakaran - Malambuzha

K D Presenan - Alathur

K Babu - Nenmara

Wayanad

O R Kelu – Mananthavady

M S Viswanathan – Sultan Batheri

Malappuram

K T jaleel - Thavanur

P Nandakumar - Ponnani

P V Anwar - Nilambur

Abdu Rahman - Thanur

Muhammad Musthafa - Perinthalmanna

Sulaiman Haji - Kondotty

Rasheedali - Mankada

Jiji - Vengara

P Midhuna - Vandoor

Kozhikode

T P Ramakrishnan – Perambra

Sachin Dev – Balussery

Thottathil Raveendran - Kozhikode North

P A Mohammad Riyas - Beypore

Linto Joseph - Thiruvampady

Karat Razak - Koduvalli

P T A Raheem - Kunnamangalam

Kanathil Jameela - Koilandy

Kannur

Pinarayi Vijayan – Dharmadom

K K Shailaja – Mattannur

M V Govindan – Thaliparamba

K V Sumesh – Azheekode

A N Shamseer – Thalassery

M Vijin – Kallyasseri

T A Madhusudhanan - Payyannur

Sakkir Hussain - Peravur

Kasargod

M Rajagopal – Thrikkaripur

CH Kunhambu – Uduma

