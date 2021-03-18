CPM and BJP workers clash in Tripura

North Tripura: A scuffle broke out between CPM and BJP workers leaving as many as twelve CPM activists injured at Pecharthal under North Tripura district.

The clash broke out when the CPM party was holding a poll rally in support of Left front candidates for Karamcherra and Machmerra TTAADC seats in the presence of GMP president Jitendra Chowdhury and Forward bloc leader Shyamal Roy.

Read: ETV Bharat War Room: Stage set for 3rd phase of polling in North East

The situation turned volatile after some BJP workers damaged a microphone at the public meeting and attacked an auto-rickshaw. CPM workers rushed to the spot and retaliated. The confrontation led to physical fights between the two sides.

As per the allegations raised by the CPM party, a group of BJP workers armed with wooden clubs and other weapons launched a pre-planned attack on the party meeting. The miscreants also pelted stones and 12 CPM workers were injured in the incident.

Read: Phase-I: 81.8% voter turnout in Tripura

The BJP said it was not involved in the clashes and accused the CPM of looting shops and attacking BJP workers.

“In a bid to create tension ahead of the TTAADC elections, the CPM party had planned the entire episode and was now playing the victim card”, a BJP leader said.

Reacting to the issue, GMP President Chowdhury said, the level injustice being meted out to the people would be definitely paid back through votes. “You can not make us silent, the protests will go on and restoration of democracy is just a matter of time”, he added.

