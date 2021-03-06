Crime branch sends legal notice to dead farmer for inciting violence on R-Day

New Delhi: In a strange incident, Delhi police have filed the charge sheet against a man who was died on December 31, last year for participating and inciting violence during the tractor rally on January 26, this year.

According to Delhi police, they had sent a legal notice for inciting violence against the three brother- Jagir Singh, Surjeet Singh and Gurucharan Singh on February 23. One of the brother, Jagir Singh, who was handed over a legal notice on February 23, was died last year.

Soon after the legal notice became viral on the social media platform, Delhi police forced to tweet a clarification over the matter.

"Notices issued during investigation on basis of ownership records maintained by Punjab Registering Authority which revealed tractor no.PB 27 6306 belongs to 3 persons- Jagir, Surjit & Gurcharan Singh. Accordingly, notice issued to them to join investigation @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi", tweeted Delhi police after it broke attention of the netizens.

According to Delhi Police, the legal notice was sent on the basis of the tractor used on the Republic day tractor rally. It claimed all three of them, hailing from Punjab, participated before the tractor rally since the protest gain momentum.

On Republic Day, during the tractor march by farmers to protest against the three farm laws, protestors violated the agreement about the route to be taken and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades.

Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

