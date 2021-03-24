Customs seize Rs 1.3 cr foreign currency at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The customs officers on Wednesday seized Rs 1.3 crore foreign currency from a passenger at Hyderabad airport. The passenger was apprehended by the customs officials at the terminal building.

In a press statement, the customs department said, "Head Constable Jitender Kumar of CISF surveillance team noticed suspicious activities of a passenger while entering into the terminal building of Hyderabad Airport. On suspicion, the said passenger was diverted to a random X-BIS machine point, for thorough checking of his luggage."

The accused, identified as Mohammad (37), was supposed to travel to Dubai by IndiGo Airlines flight No.6E-8488.

The statement added, "During x-ray screening, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Kumar Yadav of CISF observed suspicious image inside his bag and referred the bag for physical checking. On physical checking of the bag, foreign currency equivalent to Rs 1.03 crore was found concealed inside the sweet boxes kept inside the bag."

The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Customs Officials. On enquiry, Mr Mohammed Mustafa could not produce any valid document for carrying the foreign currency.

