New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday held Ariz Khan guilty of killing inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the Batla House encounter which took place in the national capital in September 2008.

The judgment was passed by Saket Court's additional session judge Sandeep Yadav. On Sunday, a production warrant was issued against Ariz Khan, alias Junaid, seeking his presence during the judgment.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) AT Ansari represented the Delhi Police, while advocate M.S. Khan represented Ariz Khan during trial proceedings in the matter.

According to the Delhi Police, Aziz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018, was present at the spot during the Batla House encounter but managed to escape.

Khan is allegedly associated with the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

Also Read: Batla House: Everything you wanted to know infamous encounter

On September 19 in 2008, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists died.

The suspected IM operatives were said to have been involved in the serial bomb blasts that took place in Delhi six days before the encounter.

Encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who spearheaded the police action, was also killed during the operation.

Also Read: Jaipur 2008 blasts: Even after 12 years, wounds remain alive

Of the five men residing in the apartment in Batla House, Mohammed Sajid and Atif Amin were killed during the encounter, Junaid and Shahzad Ahmad fled and were caught years later, while Mohammad Saif surrendered to the police.

A trial court had, in July 2013, sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies)