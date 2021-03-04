NIOS denounces news report on teaching Gita, Ramayana in Madrassas

New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling has denounced news report by a media outlet , stating that the institution would introduce teaching Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana in Madrassas. The NIOS clarified that various subjects are offered to students under the provision that students are free to choose the subjects of their interest unlike in formal education system.

Also read: Some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want association with NTA: JNU VC

The new report titled “NIOS to take Gita, Ramayan to Madrassas", published on March 3, is contrary to NIOS officials' claim. "It is clarified herewith that NIOS accredits Madrassas under Special Provision for Quality Education of Madrassas (SPQEM). Various subjects are offered to learners under this provision-without any hard-line boundaries of fixed subject combinations unlike that in the formal education system. It is totally the discretion of the learner to opt for subject combination from the bouquet of the subjects provided by NIOS, "read the NIOS statement.

Also read: SC to hear anticipatory bail plea in Tandav row on Thursday

Around 100 Madrassas are accredited with NIOS and 50,000 students are enrolled. Further, it is planned to accredit 500 more Madrassas with the NIOS, which would be solely based on the demand of Madrassas.

Also read: Reservation policy will apply on every organisation: Haryana Dy CM