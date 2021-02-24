Delhi HC to hear plea seeking Aarogya Setu app details under RTI

New Delhi: A bench-led by Justice Pratibha Singh will hear the plea filed by RTI activists seeking a response from various government agencies as they failed to answer the RTI application seeking details of the Aarogya Setu application which was launched by the government post the outbreak of COVID-19.

On January 19, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) of its various departments on a plea seeking details of the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notices and sought responses of the MEITY and CPIO of the ministry, National E-Governance Division (NeGD), Department of Electronics and eGov and National Informatics Centre.

The high court directed the counsel for petitioner and RTI activist Saurav Das and various agencies to place a chart setting out the information sought by him, provided to him and yet to be provided and listed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

Mr Das, who is also a journalist, in his plea, has sought to set aside the final order passed by CIC on November 24, 2020, dropping penal proceedings against the CPIOs of various agencies for obstructing access to public records relating to the Aarogya Setu app under the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

The journalist had filed multiple RTI application seeking details pertaining to the creation of the government's contract tracing app Aarogya Setu. When he did not receive any reply, he approached the CIC with his grievances.

The RTI application has sought several details regarding the making of the government's contract tracing app Aarogya Setu and the people behind it.

With PTI inputs