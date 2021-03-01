Delhi High Court to hear petition against WhatsApp's new privacy policy

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court would hear the petition against the new privacy policy of Whats App. The social media giant has been asked to respond to the queries of the Central Government.

During the last hearing, the Central Government had said that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp is under consideration and had raised pertinent question against the social media platform.

During the last hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said that Whatsapp's privacy policy among Indian and European users varies. ASG raised concern over the option available to European users to opt-out while Indian users are deprived of it.

When petitioner raised concern over lack of legislation of Data Protection Bill, ASG said the Bill is under the consideration of the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

During the hearing, counsel Manohar Lal had said on behalf of the petitioner that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp poses threat to the security and democracy of the country. It should also be noted that the Court had commented that Whatsapp is not a mandatory application and those who do not want it may not use it. There are other alternative apps available and people can use them. The Court further asked if the Parliament is considering the matter, then how can the Court issue order.

The petition has demanded to issue guidelines for Whatsapp's privacy policy in adherence to the Fundamental Rights. The Central Government should ensure that Whatsapp does not share users' data with any third party or Facebook while guaranteeing the rights under Section 79 (2) (c) and Section 87 (2) of the Information Technology Act.

