Delhi police bust recruitment exam racket, four arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang, spearheaded by a woman, involved in helping candidates to clear online exams for various government jobs by cheating in lieu of money. Police said that four people were arrested from Naraina.

The police said the accused used to charge the candidates Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs for an exam.

"There was information that some illegal practices were being carried out at Om and Chander Associates Examination Centre, Naraina Industrial Area, New Delhi in the ongoing examinations for the post of Forest Guard. Thereafter, on March 4, 2021, a team conducted a raid at the examination centre and caught a candidate namely Rohit red-handed along with one mobile phone. Rohit was using the recovered mobile phone for solving questions in his online paper," the police said.

Delhi police bust recruitment exam racket, four arrested

A case under sections 419, 420, 201, 34 of the India Penal Code was registered at the Police Station in Naraina and an investigation was taken up. During the investigation, WhatsApp data of the seized mobile phone of accused Rohit was retrieved and analyzed by the police.

"Upon the incriminating evidence retrieved, three other accused persons namely Vaishali, Love Kumar and Himanshu were also arrested from different places in Delhi and Haryana. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Vaishali is the 'Kingpin' of the nexus. She along with her boyfriend Anil Sharma and other associates used to run a nexus dealing with Online Examinations for various government jobs," the police said.

READ: Caught on cam, AIADMK leader distributes 'cash for votes' in TN

Interrogation of the accused revealed that the Vaishali, posing as an IAS officer, was the mastermind behind the nexus and helped candidates clear online exams for various government posts. The gang used to charge Rs 15-20 lakhs from candidates.

According to police, the gang operates in various states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar-Pradesh and Delhi, particularly in the rural area to target unemployed youth aspiring for their future in government jobs.

READ: One year since hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts but fight for women's safety continues

The accused used Hi-tech applications to leak the online government examination questions through mobile phones managed by the Examination Centre employees, police informed. Police have recovered various fake examination forms of Bhiwani Chaudhary Bansilal University, aadhar cards and pan cards, adding that more owners of exam centres are likely to be arrested in the case.

"They usually manage the private examination centre employees to provide a mobile phone to their candidate sitting in the exam. Besides this, they also used to send their dummy candidate inside the examination centre with a mobile phone. The dummy candidate used to leak the questions through mobile phone to the 'Kingpin' through high tech applications," police said.

With ANI inputs

READ: Huge crowd seen at Mumbai's Dadar market, Shivaji Park; social distancing norms flouted