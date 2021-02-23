Delhi Police solve YouTuber's murder mystery

New Delhi: With the arrest of the accused Gurmeet, Dwarka district of the Delhi Police solved blind murder case of YouTuber namely Dalbir within 24 hours. A PCR call regarding an accident and injury in Dwarka area was received at Police Station Dwarka North.

The injured was immediately rushed by the PCR van to the nearby hospital where the injured was declared brought dead.

Accordingly, police registered a case, and an investigation was taken up. On analysis of CCTV footage and call detail records, one person was zeroed in as a suspect. Raids were conducted across Karnal and Dharonda in Haryana but the suspect could not be found.

Thereafter, secret informers were deployed and technical surveillance was mounted to nab the suspect.

The team was present in the area of Qutub Vihar, Goyla Dairy where they got input about a suspicious person who was trying to sell an illegal weapon. At the instance of the secret informer, police apprehended the accused.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that he shot Dalbir in the head at point-blank range and fled away because YouTuber was allegedly demanding money from Gurmeet and threatening to sabotage his engagement with his fiancee.

ANI