One year of Delhi riots: Kin of victims still remain oblivious about status of probe

New Delhi: A year on, scars of the communal violence that convulsed northeast Delhi last February continue to haunt the kin of victims, many of whom say they remain unaware of the status of police investigations relating to their cases.

The police, however, say they are taking forward over 750 cases registered in connection with the conflagration.



The riots had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead, around 200 injured and also led to extensive destruction of property, including houses, shops, schools as well as religious places.



As northeast Delhi became the epicentre of violence, clashes also broke out at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas, Bhajanpura, Dayalpur, Gokalpuri and other areas.

Living in Uttarakhand's Paudi Gadhwal, Devender Negi whose brother Dibar Negi's body was disfigured and burnt in Shiv Vihar, is concerned about the poor financial condition of his family. The violent mob had also destroyed his dairy shops and godown, destroying his hard-earned property in seconds.

One year of Delhi riots: Kin of victims still remain oblivious about status of probe

READ: WATCH: A year on, haunting memories of Delhi riots still remain



"The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had called me once but due to the poor financial condition of my family, I could not reach Delhi. Since then, no one has called me or communicated with me. We have less hope in connection with the case as nothing has happened in one year," Negi said.



Negi said he is worried about the poor health of his parents and was looking for an odd job.

Dairy trader Amit told ETV Bharat, "Last year, on this day a section of goons vandalised our dairy shops and godown and set them ablaze on fire. My employee Dilbar Negi was also a victim of the violence that claimed his life. His body was recovered after two days from a small room.

READ: 1 year of Delhi riots: Govt shielded Kapil Mishra, says CPI (M)



The manager of DRP Convent school Pankaj Sharma said that the mob torched the educational institution and it was burnt to ashes. Sharma claimed that he had incurred a loss worth Rs 3 crores but received Rs 10 lakh from the government.

Amit and Pankaj both claimed that the Delhi government has not provided much financial assistance to the kin of the victims, adding that the govt had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the house owners. But one year on, the family of the victim await help from the state government.

READ: Delhi riots were like 26/11 terror attack: Kapil Mishra

With PTI inputs