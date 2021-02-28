DU to award digital degrees to Phd students

New Delhi: The Delhi University became the first institution in the country to award 'digital degrees' to its 1,78,719 students during its 97th annual convocation on Saturday. Students received their Bachelors/Master degrees in various disciplines in their mail.

Professor DS Rawat Dean, Examination, University of Delhi told ETV Bharat, "DU is planning to confer digital degrees to PhD students in the future. This convocation was for students who passed out in the year 2020. Students were not conferred their degrees since 2017 and we are trying to complete all the convocation programmes as early as possible. Students were excited as they were awarded digital degrees."

In response to a query about the time taken by the institute to prepare digital degrees, Rawat said, "It took us one month to prepare all the digital degrees of the students and it was carried out with the help of Joint Director of Computer Centre Prof. Sanjiv Singh."

He said that students were sent a link on their respective email ids and were required to fill a form worth Rs 700.

Prof. Sanjiv Singh said, "The data was collected and verified at several levels to minimise the errors. In case, a student forgot his/her ID number, the computer department inspects it and sends the ID to the students."

The students also expressed contentment due to less manual labour involved in the process. Over 156 medals and 36 prizes were also awarded to the students in person by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'', who was the chief guest of the occasion. Over 600 doctoral degrees and 44 DM/M CH degrees were also awarded in person during the ceremony.

