Democracy murdered in Bihar, says Congress

New Delhi: A day after the Bihar Assembly witnessed some unprecedented scenes as opposition MLAs were marshalled out during their unsuccessful attempt to stall the passage of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, the Congress party alleged that the ruling BJP-JDU Government is spreading "hooliganism" to impose their laws. It also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of following the BJP-RSS way.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "It is clear from the embarrassing incidents of Bihar Assembly that the Chief Minister has is following the BJP/RSS way."

Rahul Gandhi tweets

He further added, "Those who defy democracy have no right to be called 'Government'. The opposition will still raise its voice in the public interest- we are not afraid!"

In a video statement, Congress' Chief spokesperson and General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "What JDU and BJP have done in Bihar Assembly, has never happened in the last 73 years. In the temple of democracy, MLAs got beaten up by police. Stone pelting was done, women MLAs were dragged only because these MLAs were opposing the Bihar Police Bill."

He alleged, "Democracy has been murdered. If people will not wake up today then democracy won't be left in our country. Hooliganism has become the only way for the BJP-JDU government. Murder of democracy has become their character."

The Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 seeks to convert the existing Bihar Military Police (BMO) into a special armed force that can be deployed to secure industrial units on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

While opposing this Bill, MLAs were being marshalled out of the Assembly, due to which one RJD MLA fainted and four others suffered minor injuries.

"The limits of Parliamentary democracy has already been crossed. How this country will run? If the rights of MPs, MLAs will be insulted like this, then we will not be able to save our Constitution. Now, this is the responsibility of each and every citizen to wake up and raise their voice against this hooliganism which BJP and its allies are using in Bihar and the entire country," Surjewala asserted.