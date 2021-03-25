Despite high social standing, women are a scant in NE politics

Hyderabad: Women in the northeastern states have always been in the limelight of leading campaigns on political or social issues. They have made obvious strides and have a strong foothold in the state and often act as powerful influencers in the state. Women in the region also play a major role in society but the lack of their representation in politics is indeed a matter of concern.

Women in this region enjoy liberty as far as their mobility is concerned and also practices such as dowry and wearing of burqas etc. are not obligatory in the region, which is being envied by women in other parts of the country.

One ample example of this is Irom Sharmila, a social activist and "the world's longest hunger striker". Irom fasted for long 16 years against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Meira Paibis of Manipur have been leading the society in Manipur against various social evils, the Naga MOther's Association in Nagaland has also played a greater role in addressing the problems of conflict, peacebuilding and substance abuse by creating a platform for dialogue that brings together disparate voices in the region.

It was the group of women from Manipur who had dared to stage a naked protest in front of the historical Kangla Fort in 2004 in protest against the murder of Thangjam Manorama by Assam Rifles personnel. Yet the tragedy is when Manipur's Irom Sharmila contested the assembly elections in 2017, she even failed to get 100 votes.

The Khasi society of Meghalaya is known as matrilineal where authority, title and inheritance after marriage and succession are traced through the female line.

However, contrary to these facts women in the region fail to compete with their male counterparts when it is a question of the battle of ballots are concerned. In the three-phased Assam election too, the representation is very less.

While there are over 264 candidates in the fray for the 47 constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase on March 27, only 23 are women, less than ten per cent.

For the three phases of elections in Assam this year, there are 946 candidates and only 74 of them are women.

It may be mentioned here that the outgoing legislative assembly in Assam has only 8 women members out of the total 126.

The figure is more dismal in Meghalaya, where the 60 member house has only four women legislators. Similarly, the Tripura legislative assembly has only four women members.

While the Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim legislative assemblies have one female legislator each, interestingly there are no female members in Nagaland and Mizoram legislative assemblies.

In 2018, 16 candidates contested the Mizoram elections but none could make it to the winning list.