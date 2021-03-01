Did not threaten the Ambani family, clarifies Jaish-ul-Hind

Mumbai: After a Scorpio car carrying gelatin sticks was found near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia building in Mumbai, reports circulating on social media claimed that Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for the incident. Jaish-ul-Hind, however, has come forward and clarified that no threat was made to Mukesh Ambani by the organization.

A statement issued by Jaish-ul-Hind said, "a viral post was circulating on social media that Jaish-ul-Hind had threatened industrialist Mukesh Ambani demanding ransom. We have nothing to do with this incident and we have not made any threat to Mukesh Ambani."

Jaish-ul-Hind has said that it has nothing to do with the incident and has nothing to do with the posters and links circulated on the telegram.

"We do not take any money from Kafirs (polytheists) and we do not have any disputes with any Indian industrialists," it asserted. "Our fight against the BJP is on and we are fighting for Sharia and we are not fighting for money."

No disclosure has been made on the records of Mumbai Police as to whether an organization like Jaish-ul-Hind currently exists. However, there is a telegram account of an organization called Jaish-ul-Hind and it is being said that some posts are circulating on it.