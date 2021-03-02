Digvijay Singh terms PM Modi and Owaisi as brothers

Bhopal: War of words have begun as political campaigns are brewing up after the announcement of the election date in West Bengal. Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh in a scathing attack against Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Owaisi as brothers. Sarcastically, Singh tweeted "Wherever you go, my shadow will be with you! Modi Owaisi, brother."

While the Bharatiya Janata Party is striving hard to make inroads in West Bengal, Owaisi has also plunged into the battle to extend his party in the state. After the AIMIM won five seats in Bihar Assembly, everyone is keen on Owasisi's moves. The Congress party had repeatedly accused the party of dividing Muslim and Dalit votes thereby increasing the vote share of the BJP.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday announced the dates of assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and Kerala. Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results for the polls to the 294-seat assembly will be declared on May 2. The eastern state is all set to see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is eyeing power in the state with a majority of over 200 seats.

