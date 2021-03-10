Discussion over farm laws needed, says Congress MP

New Delhi: After raising demand for discussion in Parliament regarding rising fuel prices and three farm laws, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain asserted over the need to have a debate over the issues in the Parliament session, saying that the farmers should feel satisfied that their grievances have been heard.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Naseer Hussain said, "From the last 2 days, we have been asking for a discussion over fuel hike. Today we said that farmers are sitting at the borders of Delhi, for 104 days, demanding this Government to scrap these three black laws. But this Government doesn't want to discuss anything on this. Why?"

He further added, "Parliament is an open forum to discuss. Let the Parliamentarians discuss this issue and then the country will decide what needs to be done. Fine, you've majority in Lok Sabha so you want to bulldoze these laws but then people of this country are more important. We want to discuss these issues so that the farmers can go back to their places, feeling satisfied that their grievances have been heard."

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha got adjourned twice amid the uproar by Congress and other opposition parties demanding a discussion over the ongoing farmers protest against the three farm laws.

Congress had also convened a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs, under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to prepare a strategy over these issues. This was the first meeting ever since Mallikarjun Kharge became the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

"It was an internal Rajya Sabha members meeting of the Congress party for better coordination, to discuss the issues of this country that has to be raised in Parliament," said Naseer Hussain.

He also slammed JJP for remaining in alliance with BJP in Haryana Government, amid the farmers' protest, saying that, "There are some parties who say that they are pro-farmers, they are pro-labourers, but they are aligning with BJP. Both things can't happen. Either you speak for the farmers or you speak against the ruling party at the Center and at the state. Let the people decide who are in the favour of farmers and who are against it."

However, despite the farmers' protest, BJP defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress party in the state assembly. While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance got 55 votes, the opposition scraped up 32 votes.

Speaking over the oath ceremony of newly appointed Chief Minister of Uttrakhand, Tirth Singh Rawat, Nasser Hussain said, "It is very very clear that CM who resigned in Uttrakhand was not functioning. The Government had not taken off. Development works were completely in road run. BJP felt that it is not going to win in the next elections under the leadership of Trivendra Singh Rawat. They thought that they can come back to power by changing the CM. But it is too late now."