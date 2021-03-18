Uttarakhand CM faces storm over women's clothing

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A second video of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's criticising women in short dresses has created a fresh storm on social media.



Reports say the video emerged on Thursday and it was reportedly recorded in the same event where the minister raged at women who wore ripped jeans.

He spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of "sanskar" (values) the woman is going to give by wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.

The chief minister's remark came at a workshop on the protection of child rights held in Dehradun.

Another video of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial remark on women wearing short dresses

In the latest video, the minister claimed that a young woman from Uttarakhand visited his Chandigarh based college in a short skirt.

"University me padhne ayi ho, aur badan dikha rahe ho (You came to the university to study and you are showing your body to others), said the newly appointed chief minister, describing the attire of the woman.

His controversial remarks didn't go down well on social media and the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter started trending on Twitter.

Several Bollywood celebrities also protested against Rawat's remarks.