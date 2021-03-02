I did not cheat anyone, says businessman Shetty

Udupi: Industrialist and philanthropist BR Shetty has said he is financially stable than one can imagine and stressed he did not cheat anyone. He was speaking at Kusamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Children’s Hospital to celebrate the birth of the 10,000th baby at the facility.

Shetty's comments come as financial troubles hit his healthcare business empire.

“At one point in his life, Donald Trump was refused a credit card by many American banks. Such a bankrupt man became the president of the United States. I am confident too. I have not cheated anyone. When I was in Udupi I did not have a rupee in my pocket. I borrowed money to buy petrol for my bike and repaid it,” Shetty said.

Shetty claimed that the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha had requested him to build a hospital similar to the one at Udupi in view of the excellent service of the Udupi hospital.

“I went to Dubai after taking a loan from Syndicate Bank and paid it back after earning there. I do not have debt in India and I have given away 50% of my wealth to the Melinda Gates Foundation,” he said.

“It was deeply saddening to see the news on BR Shetty’s empire deterioration. By god’s grace, my financial situation has not deteriorated. I am more financially stable than one can imagine. My business abroad is lost but my assets in India are safe,” he added.

“I promoted an accountant in my company to the post of Chief Financial Officer. The case is in court so I cannot speak much on it. I believe that Jana seva (public service) is Janardhana seva (holy service). I will come out of all these problems with the blessings of the people. I will come back,” he added.

He said that he was betrayed by those whom he had blindly trusted and added that he has never cheated anyone and is confident to get out of all the problems he is presently facing.

