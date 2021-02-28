Doctors create artificial fluid flow in dead brain

Bagalkot: Doctors have successfully created artificial fluid circulation in a dead human brain as part of the research done by the anatomy department of S Nijalingappa Medical College in Bagalkot in Karnataka state.

The research was led by Dr Sanjeeva Kolagi, head of the anatomy department. Artificial fluid flow was created in a dead human brain for the first time in the country and the second time in the world.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is present in the inner and outer part of the human brain. It circulates in the subarachnoid space around the brain and spinal cord as well as in the ventricles of the brain and protects the brain.

Brain surgery is usually done with this fluid and there is no CSF in dead human bain.

Dr Ajaya Heruru, faculty of anatomy conducted research on the brain by introducing artificial fluid for circulation in the brain.

A brain surgery workshop was organized and neurosurgeons from different parts of the country were trained.

