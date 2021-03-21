Dogs bite off man's body at government hospital in UP

Gorakhpur: In a case of gross medical negligence, the body of a man allegedly became food to stray dogs at the state-run BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, triggering massive outrage. The deceased was a patient of the medicine ward identified as Sanjay, a resident of Rajendra Nagar under Gorakhnath police station limits who was admitted to the hospital on March 16.

The body was found lying on the main campus of the hospital under mysterious circumstances and became a feast for the stray dogs. The dogs had bitten the ears, the nose of the patient and half portion of his head completely chewed. It is alleged that the patient died after falling off from the second floor of the hospital.

The incident came to light when the security guards took cognisance of the matter and informed the police.

The victim's mother Yashoda Devi told that her son was admitted following stomach ailments and on Saturday at 4 am he woke up to relieve himself.

"But when he did not return to his ward after a long time, we started searching for him and later we found his body in mysterious circumstances lying on the floor."

She added, "We immediately drove out the stray dogs and informed the police."

