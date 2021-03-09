DRDO successfully proves land-based prototype of AIP system, Rajnath congratulates

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) after it successfully proved the land-based prototype of the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the Industry for this significant achievement," tweeted the official handle of Raksha Mantri.

"DRDO successfully proved the land-based prototype of the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system on March 8. The plant was operated in endurance mode and max power mode as per the user requirements. AIP system is being developed by Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) DRDO," tweeted DRDO.

"AIP has a force multiplier effect on the lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds. Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies," informed DRDO.

