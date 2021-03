EC relaxes timeline for objections to registration of parties in poll-bound states

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced a reduction in the notice period for the registration of new political parties in the four poll-bound states and the Union Territory of Puducherry from 30 days to seven days, keeping in view the difficulties caused by the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the existing guidelines, a political party seeking registration has to apply to the commission within 30 days of the date of its formation.

WATCH: Election Commission announces poll dates for 4 states, 1 UT

The applicant is asked to publish the party's proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days. Objections, if any, about the proposed registration of the party have to be submitted within 30 days of the publication of the notice.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that given prevailing restrictions on account of COVID-19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party," the EC said in a statement.

"For all parties, including those parties which have already published the public notice in less than seven days before February 26, objection, if any, can be submitted latest by 5.30 pm on March 2 or by the end of the originally provided 30-day period, whichever is earlier," the statement said.

Read:| EC announces dates for upcoming Assembly polls

The relaxation will remain in force till March 19, the last date for filing of nominations for the elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and April 7 for West Bengal, the last date for filing of nominations for the Assembly polls in the state.

The EC had announced similar relaxations for last year's Bihar Assembly polls.

PTI

Read:| EC issues notification for 1st phase of Assam Assembly polls