New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday ruled out an attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. EC's decision was based on a report by state's Observers and Chief Secretary.

EC had sought a fresh detailed report from the state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dubey after claiming that the report submitted by the West Bengal state government on Banerjee's attack lacks sufficient information.

Sources said that the report submitted by the state government lacked information like how did the incident happen and who could be behind it.

There was no CCTV footage has come to the fore to prove this, reports said.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in the Nandigram assembly segment on March 10 evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

Earlier, a TMC delegation met EC and demanded a high-level probe into an alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram while claiming that it was not an "unfortunate incident", but a conspiracy. Banerjee had alleged that she was attacked by “four-five men” who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

The Chief Minister was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata and was discharged yesterday. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

With ANI inputs