EC seeks more details from Bengal chief secy on Mamata incident

Kolkata: Claiming that the report submitted by the West Bengal state government on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's attack lacks sufficient information, the Election Commission has sought a fresh report from the state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay by 5 pm today. The EC has sought more details of the alleged 'attack' on the TMC supremo by today evening, sources said.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

Following the incident, the EC had sought reports from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dube by Friday evening.

Sources said that the report submitted by the state government lacked information and it stated that Banerjee sustained injuries in the presence of the crowd. However, no CCTV footage has come to the fore to prove this.

"The report does not clearly state how and where did the incident take place," they said.

The sources said the Commission has now sought more details from the West Bengal chief secretary as the report was not comprehensive enough.

The chief secretary has been asked to submit fresh details by Saturday evening, they said.

Since the two observers were travelling on Friday, they have sought time tlll Saturday evening to submit their report.

Earlier, a TMC delegation met EC and demanded a high-level probe into an alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram while claiming that it was not an "unfortunate incident", but a conspiracy. Banerjee had alleged that she was attacked by “four-five men” who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg.

The Chief Minister was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata and was discharged yesterday. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

