EC stops transfer of IPS, APS officers ordered by Assam govt

New Delhi: Citing the model code, the Election Commission has stayed the transfer of 12 IPS and six Assam Police Service officers ordered by the Assam government on Friday, the day polls were announced.

An official statement said on Saturday that the Commission has decided to keep the transfer of these police officers in abeyance till further orders.

The poll panel had on Friday announced elections to the assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

With the announcement, the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct came into force with immediate effect, which includes a "total ban" on the transfers/postings of all officers connected with the conduct of elections, the Commission noted.

"It has come to the notice of Commission that the government of Assam has, on February 26 2021, ordered the transfer of 12 IPS and 6 APS officers. The Commission has, therefore, decided to keep the transfer/posting of these police officers in abeyance till further orders," the statement said.

(PTI)

