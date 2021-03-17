ED-IT searches Haryana Cong MLA Dharam Chhokar's premises

New Delhi: Joint teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out searches at the premises linked to Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar's properties in several cities of Haryana.

An IT department official related to the probe said, "The joint multiple teams of ED and IT department are carrying out searches at residential premises, his petrol pump and other business establishments in Hisar, Chandigarh, Panipat and Gurugram in connection with disproportionate assets case and tax evasion matters."

Chhokar, a two-time MLA from Haryana's Samalkha Assembly constituency, is considered close to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

