Deranged man kills wife and daughters with hammer

Bulandshahr: A 60-year-old mentally ill man killed his wife and two daughters with a hammer. The third daughter is receiving treatment for injuries she suffered during the attack.

The man who was identified as Saeed is on the run after the incident in Bulandshahar district, police said.

The incident has been reported from Ambedhkarnagar in Shikarpur police station limits and the accused Saeed is on the run, police said.



The victims were named as Shafila (50), Razia (20) and Shabana (15). The injured fourth victim was identified as Sultana (18).

Neighbours of the family in Ambedhkarnagar in Shikarpur raised an alarm after they saw the bodies lying in a pool of blood and called the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told ETV Bharat, "A 60-year-old mentally ill man Syeed bludgeoned his wife and three daughters. The man's wife and two of his daughters died on the spot while one daughter is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The accused fled the scene after the incident and the police has launched a probe to find him."

"Reportedly, he used to doubt the character of his family members, possibly due to his mental condition," Singh said, adding that his wife and daughters were working as labourers to run the family.

Saeed also has two sons but they did not live with him because of their father's disturbed mental condition.

