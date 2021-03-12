Udhayanithi makes electoral debut; Kamal to contest from Coimbatore south

Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin released the list of 173 candidates who are set to contest in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Stalin set to contest again from the incumbent Kolathur seat while the party's general secretary Duraimurugan will contest from the Katpadi constituency.

Amid much speculation, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin set to fight for the first time in electoral politics. The third-generation leader from the former TN CM M Karunanidhi's family will contest from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. There were rumours that Udhay might skip the assembly election, thereby pitching himself for the Chennai Corporation mayor which turned out to be hollow today.

He has applied for the party ticket for the Chepauk seat and none other from DMK opted for the seat. But DMK was a bit hesitant to parachute Udhayanidhi in this poll as it might invite criticism of dynastic rule in the party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked DMK drawing a parallel with congress on the grounds of dynasty politics. He made the allegation during a political rally in the state.

Udhayanidhi who's cine star also runs a production house and grabbed importance in the party for the past few years. He's posted as DMK youth wing secretary in 2019 and branded as the party's youth face.

There's also speculation that BJP would field actress Kushboo in Chepauk against Udhayanidhi, but the seat was allocated to another AIADMK ally PMK. Udhay will face PMK candidate Gazazhi in Chepauk-Triplicane.

In the 173 member DMK list, 12 women and 9 doctors, 31 lawyers found the place. Five turncoats from ADMK who joined DMK after the demise of Jayalalitha were also given tickets.

Most of the party veterans retained their tickets and son's of some veterans were also granted seats.

DMK fielded 34-year-old Sambath Kumar against Tamilnadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Edappadi Constituency and former AIADMK MLA Thangatamil Selvan against Dy CM O Paneerselvam in the Bodinaykkanur seat.

As the state heads for the poll on the 6th of April, there's a direct contest between two archrivals DMK and AIADMK in 130 constituencies.

Makkal Needhi Maiam's leader Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South assembly constituency. His party deputy leader Mahendran to contest in Singanallur constituency. Another star candidate in his party was actress Sripriya, going to contest in the Mylapore constituency of Chennai districts.

CM Edappadi K Palanisami launched his next stage of the campaign in his home constituency Edappadi days after the candidate's announcement.

On the first day of nomination, Dy CM O Paneerselvam filed his nomination today.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met with his ally leader AMMK chief TTV Dinakaran in Chennai. AIMIM will contest in three seats under the TTV Dinakaran's alliance.

