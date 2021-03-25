Police arrest criminals after gunfight in Delhi

New Delhi: Two criminals with multiple cases against them were captured after a gunfight with Delhi Police Crime Branch near Pragati Maidan on Thursday.

Rohit Chaudhary carried a reward of Rs 4 lakhs and Titu with Rs 1.5 lakhs on their heads respectively.

According to police, they have also been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

During the exchange of fire, both were shot in the leg before they were captured and sent to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

After a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Bhairon Temple where a suspicious car arrived around 5 am and its occupants opened fire on seeing the police. Some police officers were also injured in the fight.

Police seized two semi-automatic pistols and their car in the operation.



With ANI inputs