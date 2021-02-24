Encounter underway at Shalgul forest area in JK's Anantnag

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Shalgul forest area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.



The gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara, Anantnag. Police and Army are on the job," police said.

On February 19, three terror associates affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in the Badigam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, a special police officer and police personnel were injured during an encounter in Shopian.

