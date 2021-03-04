ETV Bharat wins prestigious South Asian Digital Media award

Hyderabad: ETV Bharat has added another feather to its cap. ETV Bharat has bagged an award for its coverage on digital divide by WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2020 in the Best Project for News Literacy category.

Digital Divide refers to the growing gap between the underprivileged, the poor, the rural folk, compared to the wealthy and middle-class living in urban areas.

Also Read: Lack of smartphone and TV facilities are keeping the poor away from obtaining education

Online education had become a major source of dissemination of information and many at the lower end of the wealth spectrum were losing out during the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. UNESCO study 2020 suggests that COVID-19 has impacted more than 60 per cent of the student's population and trust in the public education system is corroded to a great extent.

Also Read: Online classes remain out of bounds for students in Rajasthan's Barmer

The struggle faced by the students from across the country was highlighted. An extensive reality check was carried out across the country to see the challenges underprivileged children faced due to lack of access to online education. ETV Bharat highlighted the need for the state and private players to overcome technical challenges by providing adequate and effective connectivity resulting in a positive impact in many areas of the country. The political administration in the states as well as private individuals came forward to rectify the situation.

Also Read: Digital divide an obstacle for Karnataka's app-based crop survey

As the largest digital network of the country, ETV Bharat strives to bring the stories from every corner of India and to be the voice of the voiceless. The awards recognise news publishers who have adopted digital media and mobile strategies as part of their total product offering to meet the major challenges in how people consume news and information today.