Ex-Haryana Cong chief launches 'Apna Bharat Morcha'

New Delhi: Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Thursday announced his re-entry into politics with the launch of his 'Apna Bharat Morcha'.

Tanwar, who left the Congress in 2019, announced a new socio-political platform 'Apna Party Morcha' to "save the country".

Ashok Tanwar in conversation with ETV Bharat

Tanwar's new party was launched at the Constitution Club in Delhi along with an online launch at 25 places including Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Read: Govt's guidelines for social media platforms

"The platform is to save the country. No one listens to the woes of our farmers, poor labourers, young people, and our mothers and sisters," Tanwar said.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, he said that he will use his experience of 25 years as a trained activist to raise relevant issues. He added that he will bring every class of people together, and will raise the issues of farmers, the poor, price rise and that of unity and integrity.

Read: Ignoring merit in public job selection violation of Constitution: SC

However, on the question of elections, Tanwar said that his priority is not contesting polls as of now, but rather to save the country.

Tanwar will not be the first ex-Haryana Congressman to launch his own party. Bhajan Lal after being denied the Chief Ministership in 2004 launched his own party, the Haryana Janhit Congress, but later merged it with the Congress.

Before that, former Chief Minister Bansi Lal launched the Haryana Vikas Party but later he too returned to the Congress and merged his party.

Read: Modi criticises ex-Puducherry CM Narayanasamy