Mumbai: Challenging Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's contentions regarding state Anil Deshmukh, BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit back alleging that the NCP chief is trying to protect the Maharashtra Home Minister and not speaking the truth.

Refuting Pawar's statements on Monday that Deshmukh was in home quarantine in Nagpur during the relevant dates mentioned in the letter by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, Fadnavis exhibited a flight manifesto, police VIP movements records and other papers and declared that Deshmukh was actually in Mumbai and not in quarantine.

"This is an attempt to protect Deshmukh. Pawar Saheb is not being briefed properly and hence not speaking the truth. They are getting exposed in the process," Fadnavis claimed, addressing the media.

He further announced that he would be meeting the Union Home Secretary to provide full details of the 'letter-bomb' and related issues and request a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as very big names are involved.

"Commissioner of Intelligence sent a report of intercepted calls suspicious to be involved in transfer racket to DG Maharashtra in Aug '20. It was forwarded to CM later & he expressed concern but no action was taken. I have data of 6.3 GB containing all info", said Fadnavis.

"When DG inquired about the report, he got to know that it was sent to Home Minister. I am going to Delhi today to meet Union Home Secretary & demand CBI to investigate the matter," he added.

Fadnavis' statements came in the wake of the raging political controversy over Singh's 'letter-bomb' accusing Deshmukh of making alleged Rs 100-crore 'collection' demand from an arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze from Mumbai bars, eateries and hookah joints.

with agency inputs