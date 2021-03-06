Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait receives death threat over phone

New Delhi: Delhi Police swung into action after it has received a death threat over the phone for Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been participating in the agitation against the farm laws for the last 100 days. The man who has called the Police Control Room on Friday night got traced within an hour.

According to officials of Kamla Nagar police station, a man called the PCR on Friday night in which he threatened to shoot Tikait. Acting swiftly in the matter, the police traced the caller within an hour.

The man, who was in a drunken state when he dialled the PCR number, is a tea seller, police added.

"We thoroughly investigated every aspect. We came to know that the man called in a drunken state and has no intention to kill Tikait. We also interrogated him and his links. We found nothing suspicious and therefore, we let him go by giving him a strict warning", added police personnel to ETV Bharat.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November in protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

They claim that the new laws and lack of a law on MSP would hurt their livelihoods while the government has maintained that the legislations are pro-farmer. The impasse continues even after 11 rounds of formal talks between the government and farmers.

